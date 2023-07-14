Artsakh State Minister presented the results of the meeting with Russian peacekeepers command

Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan presented details of the meeting with the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Gurgen Nersisyan said that they agreed with Alexander Lentsov, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping troops, that the peacekeepers will report the situation in Artsakh to the relevant Russian structures on a daily basis.

According to the Minister of State, the command of the peacekeeping mission admits that the provisions of the tripartite declaration of November 9, 2020 have been violated. "They admitted that they have work to do to eliminate the humanitarian crisis," added Gurgen Nersisyan.

He added that their arrangement is in force, the residents of Artsakh capital Stepanakert will be returning to Renaissance Square to continue their demonstration there.