On July 14, at around 14:00, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using 60 mm mortars.

July 14, 2023, 16:13 Azerbaijan again violates ceasefire in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS:The Artsakh Defense Ministry said in a statement.

No military casualties were reported.

The command of the Russian peacekeeping troops stationed in Artsakh was reported on the incident.