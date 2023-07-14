At the recent annual session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA), which was held in Vancouver, Canada, it was decided that the fall session of the Assembly will be held in Armenia’s capital Yerevan this November. Sargis Khandanyan, Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia and Head of the Armenian delegation to the OSCE PA, announced this during a talk with reporters in the NA Friday, news.am informs.

July 14, 2023, 14:48 Yerevan to host OSCE Parliamentary Assembly fall session in November

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to him, Armenia will for the first time host one of the main sessions of the OSCE PA, which is a large regional parliamentary platform.

"It has 57 member states. This is also the first case in the history of Armenia, when an MP of the Armenian parliament holds a position in one of the elected bodies," said Khandanyan.

According to the lawmaker, it is also important that these officials simultaneously become members of the bureau, which, in turn, is the main decision-making body.