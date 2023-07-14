The participants of the rally held in Renaissance Square marched to the Artsakh office of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

July 14, 2023, 12:06 Participants of the rally presented their demands to the ICRC Artsakh office

Artsakh Republic Human Rights Defender Gegham Stepanyan called on ICRC representatives to alert the UN and the international community about what is happening in Artsakh.

Artsakh Republic State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan also noted that he appreciates the work done by the ICRC. "ICRC is the only structure in Artsakh that is an objective source of information for the world. But, according to the information we have, it does not adequately represent what is happening here. Delivering medicines and taking patients to Armenian medical facilities is not enough for only Artsakh residents," said G. Nersisyan.

Eteri Musayelyan, PR officer of the ICRC Artsakh office , said that she would submit the demand to the head of the office.

Then they will head to the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh to present to the Russian peacekeepers a demand and request to unblock Artsakh and stop the course of humanitarian disaster, after which the meeting will continue at Renaissance Square on a practically daily basis.