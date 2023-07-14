Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Military

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also

At around 11am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using mortars and grenade launchers as well, in addition to firearms.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also
STEPANAKERT,  JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no losses on the Armenian side, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense  press service informs.
About the incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.

     

Politics

Participants of the rally presented their demands to the ICRC Artsakh office

The participants of the rally held in Renaissance Square marched to the Artsakh office of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

All news from section

Any concession is at the cost of our children's lives, which is non-negotiable for us. Artsakh State Minister

Today, a resident of Artsakh came out to announce-enough is enough. Azerbaijan and the world want to turn Artsakh into an altar on which the lives of our compatriots and our children are placed, and we cannot allow it.

Today is another day to sound the alarm bell. Ombudsman

The complete blockade of Artsakh, which has been going on for 7 months, has reached a critical point, when the lives of 120,000 people, including 30,000 children and 20,000 elderly people, are seriously threatened.

Nationwide Movement rally underway in Stepanakert

Today, on July 14, thousands of Artsakh have assembled at Renaissance Square of capital Stepanakert, demanding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, the sole road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world .

Total siege of Nagorno Karabakh people is having irreversible and devastating impact on lives of people. Armenian FM

7-month blockade of Lachin Corridor and total siege of Nagorno Karabakh people is having irreversible and devastating impact on lives of people.

MFA spox: Russia awaits results of Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Brussels

Moscow supports any constructive mediation that will lead to peace between Baku and Yerevan.

Armen Grigoryan briefs Samantha Power on consequences of deepening crisis in Karabakh due to Lachin corridor closure

During his working visit to the US, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Office of the Security Council of Armenia noted on Facebook.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

All news from section

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

Complete blockade moved the problems to a completely different level. Head of Kolatak

The complete blockade has significantly changed the daily life of the Kolatak community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, moving the problems to a completely different level.

All news from section

Situation in Artsakh is critical. I demand from the ICRC to light the red alarm button of the danger of genocide. Gegham Stepanyan

The situation in Artsakh is critical.

Artsakh mother’s search for food results in death of two children

Two children in the Artsakh Republic, whose mother left them to find food in a nearby town, were found dead last Saturday in a car.

Red Cross on accusation of Azerbaijan: No unauthorized material found in any vehicle belonging to ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.

It takes a lot of effort from the displaced family to face the problems caused by the blockade

Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.

Despite the existing problems, the Stepanakert children's entertainment center continues

Due to the ongoing blockade Artsakh parents are worried how to make their children's childhood as carefree as possible, to keep them away from everyday problems, as some forms of children's entertainment, sweets, juices and fruits are not available in the Republic.

Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh remained uncultivated due to security reasons

Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has remained uncultivated due to security reasons.

Military

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also

At around 11am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using mortars and grenade launchers as well, in addition to firearms.

All news from section

Artsakh MoD: Defense Army did not open fire in direction of Azerbaijani positions

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened fire, at around 1:10am Friday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran region of Artsakh, is another disinformation.

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

Between 9:30pm Thursday and 1am Friday, units from the Azerbaijani armed forces units fired, from rifles of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Jil village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province and the Paruyr Sevak village sector of Armenia’s Ararat Province.

Another Armenian serviceman injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting in Tegh village, Syunik

On July 12, at 12:10 p.m. Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions in Tegh village, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman was injured, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informed.

Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions in the occupied territories of Shushi region

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire around 09:25, July 12 at Azerbaijan’s positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region is yet another disinformation.

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region. Artsakh MoD

On 12 July, at 9am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic, using an 82mm mortar as well, the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 11:25pm Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh, is another disinformation,

Participants of the rally presented their demands to the ICRC Artsakh office
Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also
Any concession is at the cost of our children's lives, which is non-negotiable for us. Artsakh State Minister
Today is another day to sound the alarm bell. Ombudsman
Nationwide Movement rally underway in Stepanakert
more news

Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

All news from section

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

All news from section

Photos

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh Republic
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

All news from section

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

All news from section

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

All news from section

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Russia deputy PM: Eurasian Economic Union has all resources to create its own developing region

All news from section

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

G7 to announce long-term Ukraine security plan

North Korea launches presumed ballistic missile — Japan’s coast guards

Most Read

month

week

day

Search