Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also

At around 11am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using mortars and grenade launchers as well, in addition to firearms.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: There are no losses on the Armenian side, the Artsakh Ministry of Defense press service informs.

About the incident was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.