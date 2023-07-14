Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region, used mortars and grenade launchers also

At around 11am Friday, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic by using mortars and grenade launchers as well, in addition to firearms.
The participants of the rally held in Renaissance Square marched to the Artsakh office of the International Committee of the Red Cross.
Today, a resident of Artsakh came out to announce-enough is enough. Azerbaijan and the world want to turn Artsakh into an altar on which the lives of our compatriots and our children are placed, and we cannot allow it.
The complete blockade of Artsakh, which has been going on for 7 months, has reached a critical point, when the lives of 120,000 people, including 30,000 children and 20,000 elderly people, are seriously threatened.
Today, on July 14, thousands of Artsakh have assembled at Renaissance Square of capital Stepanakert, demanding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, the sole road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world .
7-month blockade of Lachin Corridor and total siege of Nagorno Karabakh people is having irreversible and devastating impact on lives of people.
Moscow supports any constructive mediation that will lead to peace between Baku and Yerevan.
During his working visit to the US, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Office of the Security Council of Armenia noted on Facebook.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
The complete blockade has significantly changed the daily life of the Kolatak community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, moving the problems to a completely different level.
The situation in Artsakh is critical.
Two children in the Artsakh Republic, whose mother left them to find food in a nearby town, were found dead last Saturday in a car.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.
Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.
Due to the ongoing blockade Artsakh parents are worried how to make their children's childhood as carefree as possible, to keep them away from everyday problems, as some forms of children's entertainment, sweets, juices and fruits are not available in the Republic.
Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has remained uncultivated due to security reasons.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened fire, at around 1:10am Friday, in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran region of Artsakh, is another disinformation.
Between 9:30pm Thursday and 1am Friday, units from the Azerbaijani armed forces units fired, from rifles of various calibers, in the direction of the Armenian positions located in the Jil village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province and the Paruyr Sevak village sector of Armenia’s Ararat Province.
On July 12, at 12:10 p.m. Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions in Tegh village, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman was injured, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informed.
The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire around 09:25, July 12 at Azerbaijan’s positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region is yet another disinformation.
On 12 July, at 9am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic, using an 82mm mortar as well, the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 11:25pm Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh, is another disinformation,
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
