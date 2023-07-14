The complete blockade of Artsakh, which has been going on for 7 months, has reached a critical point, when the lives of 120,000 people, including 30,000 children and 20,000 elderly people, are seriously threatened.

July 14, 2023, 10:40 Today is another day to sound the alarm bell. Ombudsman

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: Today, on July 14, Artsakh Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Gegham Stepanyan announced during the nationwide movement rally in Stepanakert's Revival Square.

"There are ontological threats hanging over the head of an entire nation, which are undeniable and emphasized. Being under siege and completely cut off from humanitarian access since June 15, our people face the undeniable threat of malnutrition, hunger, ethnic cleansing, forced subjugation and genocide carried out openly by Azerbaijan.

Today is another day to sound the alarm bell. I appeal to all actors of the international community.

Human rights you say? So tell me how to look into the eyes of these people and tell them that they have rights too. How can I look into the eyes of a pregnant woman whose child may be born with defects because ofthe malnutrition? How can I look into the eyes of mothers whose biggest dream of the day is to find a handful of fruit or candy for their child?

How can I look into the eyes of thousands of people standing in queues, waiting for hours to get a handful of sugar or oil? And finally, how can I look into the eyes of a mother whose son has given the most precious for this piece of land-his life, and now she looks at me with terrified eyes, fearing that she will lose the last sacred thing left to her, her son's grave.

I want you to look into their eyes, answer them, because I can't find answers anymore.

We are concerned, we are very concerned, we are deeply concerned, we call for other similar statements.

I do repeat, that's enough.

He also addressed the Russian peacekeeper to ensure real peace, to ensure the prosperous life that they have promised the people at the highest level."

He also addressed the people of Armenia not to leave the Artsakh people alone with his sacred dream.

Sisters and brothers living in the Diaspora, many of you know what it means to be genocided, to be deprived of your homeland, what it means to live far from the homeland, with longing for the homeland in your heart I am asking you, if you want, I am begging you to prevent the new genocide of the Armenian people.

We cannot be part of Azerbaijan, period.

"Artsakh will live, against all the enemies and for the glory of all Armenians,'' Stepanyan said, in particular.