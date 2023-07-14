Nationwide Movement rally underway in Stepanakert

Today, on July 14, thousands of Artsakh people have assembled at Renaissance Square of capital Stepanakert, demanding the unblocking of the Lachin Corridor, the sole road connecting Artsakh to Armenia and the outer world .

STEPANAKERT, JULY 14, ARTSAKHPRESS: The President of Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan, Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan and other officials are also participating in the rally.

Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan on Thursday announced the start of this movement.