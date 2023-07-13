7-month blockade of Lachin Corridor and total siege of Nagorno Karabakh people is having irreversible and devastating impact on lives of people.

July 13, 2023, 17:28 Total siege of Nagorno Karabakh people is having irreversible and devastating impact on lives of people. Armenian FM

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan wrote on his Twitter page, referring to the tragic death of the two children who died in Aghabekalanj community of the region of Martakert of the Artsakh Republic, whose mother, due to the lack of fuel, left them alone at home and went to the nearby town of Martakert to get cooking oil, sugar, and other foods for them.

''7-month blockade of #LachineCorridor & total siege of #NagornoKarabakh ppl is having irreversible & devastating impact on lives of ppl: NK resident children 3 y/o Leo &6 y/o Gita died as consequence of serious humanitarian situation. In 21st century. This should not be tolerated'' the Minister tweeted.