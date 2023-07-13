Russia deputy PM: Eurasian Economic Union has all resources to create its own developing region

The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have all the resources and prerequisites to create their own developing region in the conditions of growing socioeconomic global instability, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "It is no coincidence that in his address to the leaders of the [other] EAEU member countries, the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, noted that the task before us is to make the EAEU one of the powerful, independent, self-sufficient poles of the emerging multipolar world," Overchuk said.

He noted the growth of EAEU mutual trade, as well as the increase of industrial production. Overchuk considered energy security to be one of the competitive advantages of EAEU.

"We are fully self-sufficient in all key energy resources: [natural] gas, oil, oil products, and electricity. The [natural] gas prices for the member countries of the Union remain at such a level that ensures the competitive advantages of our industry and agriculture," added the deputy PM of Russia.

According to Overchuk, in order to confidently continue to develop and to fit into the new international economic architecture, the EAEU must become one of the leaders in the formation of a new multipolar world.

To note, Armenia also is a member in the Eurasian Economic Union.