Peace is always priority for Russia over combat, says Lavrov

Peace has always been a priority for Russia over combat, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru online daily commenting on peace initiatives regarding Ukraine, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Asked whether ceasefire peaceful initiatives proposed by China, Indonesia, Vatican and Africa were premature Lavrov replied in the negative.

"I would like to express my gratitude to our partners for their efforts to search for ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis peacefully," he said. "We do not find their initiatives premature: for the Russian side, peace always has priority over combat."

"So, let me remind you that we already participated in a negotiation process with Kiev, in the spring of 2022, and came close to a positive outcome," he continued.

"However, all efforts were undermined by the Anglo-Saxons, whose plans clearly did not include the cessation of hostilities. They have remained obsessed with the manic idea of inflicting a strategic defeat on Russia," Lavrov added.