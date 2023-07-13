Moscow supports any constructive mediation that will lead to peace between Baku and Yerevan.

July 13, 2023, 16:20 MFA spox: Russia awaits results of Aliyev-Pashinyan meeting in Brussels

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: The official representative of the Russian foreign ministry told NEWS.ru.

This is how Maria Zakharova responded to the request to comment on the meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, scheduled for Saturday in Brussels, and through the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel.