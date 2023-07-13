Complete blockade moved the problems to a completely different level. Head of Kolatak

The complete blockade has significantly changed the daily life of the Kolatak community of the Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh, moving the problems to a completely different level.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Seyran Avanesyan, the head of the community, noted that before the imposed harsh conditions, certain liveliness was noted in the village. Pilgrims from different settlements of Artsakh Republic were organizing visits to the historical Hakobavank located in the administrative area of Kolatak.

"But lately, due to the fuel problem, that vitality has also decreased.

“In this difficult period, it is pleasing that the residents of our village support each other, lending a hand to each other when the need is felt. Displaced families settled in Kolatak are always in the center of attention,” the community leader summed up.