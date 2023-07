During his working visit to the US, Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with Samantha Power, Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the Office of the Security Council of Armenia noted on Facebook.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigoryan and Power exchanged views on the progress and expansion prospects of the programs being implemented in Armenia by USAID. In this context, they discussed the possibilities of further development of cooperation within the framework of democracy and the fight against corruption.

Grigoryan presented the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh and its consequences as a result of the closure of the Lachin corridor by Azerbaijan.