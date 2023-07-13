Nikol Pashinyan: Azerbaijan attributes mines to Armenia that do not exist

There are certain nuanced differences in the February 22 and July 6 decisions of the International Court of Justice, with the same content. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, referring to the aforesaid decisions on ensuring free movement through the Lachin corridor, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "If in February the government of Azerbaijan was saying that the environmental action was not organized by it and it was a spontaneous action of the political society, now it has no chance to say such a thing because now the Lachin corridor is blocked solely due to the actions of the state structures of Azerbaijan. Therefore, the decision of the International Court of Justice reaffirms and further strengthens the accountability of the Azerbaijani government for the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinyan said.

"Azerbaijan's ‘environmental protection’ activeness continues nonetheless, and even now that country is trying to present environmental accusations to Armenia on an official and unofficial level. Moreover, for this, Azerbaijan attributes mines to Armenia that simply do not exist, raises circumstances that are fictitious, points to decisions that are about something completely different, mentions conventions that are not relevant," the Armenian PM noted.

"The organizations of the public and private sectors of Armenia, of course, demonstrate and will continue to demonstrate one by one the fictitious nature of Azerbaijan's accusations," Pashinyan stated.

"The Center for Environmental Law and Policy of Yale University has released the 2022 ranking of the world's most ecologically clean countries. (…). And here, in the ranking of 2022, Armenia took the 56th place, Azerbaijan—the 104th," said Pashinyan.

He added that the binding aforementioned decision of the International Court of Justice enables to ensure greater international consolidation around the issue in order to counter the policy of Armenian ethnic cleansing conducted by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"In this regard, the dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert within the framework of international mechanisms is extremely important in order to ensure the security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh," the Armenian premier added.