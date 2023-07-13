Artsakhpress

Nikol Pashinyan: Azerbaijan attributes mines to Armenia that do not exist

There are certain nuanced differences in the February 22 and July 6 decisions of the International Court of Justice, with the same content. This was announced by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, referring to the aforesaid decisions on ensuring free movement through the Lachin corridor, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "If in February the government of Azerbaijan was saying that the environmental action was not organized by it and it was a spontaneous action of the political society, now it has no chance to say such a thing because now the Lachin corridor is blocked solely due to the actions of the state structures of Azerbaijan. Therefore, the decision of the International Court of Justice reaffirms and further strengthens the accountability of the Azerbaijani government for the deepening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh," Pashinyan said.

"Azerbaijan's ‘environmental protection’ activeness continues nonetheless, and even now that country is trying to present environmental accusations to Armenia on an official and unofficial level. Moreover, for this, Azerbaijan attributes mines to Armenia that simply do not exist, raises circumstances that are fictitious, points to decisions that are about something completely different, mentions conventions that are not relevant," the Armenian PM noted.

"The organizations of the public and private sectors of Armenia, of course, demonstrate and will continue to demonstrate one by one the fictitious nature of Azerbaijan's accusations," Pashinyan stated.

"The Center for Environmental Law and Policy of Yale University has released the 2022 ranking of the world's most ecologically clean countries. (…). And here, in the ranking of 2022, Armenia took the 56th place, Azerbaijan—the 104th," said Pashinyan.

He added that the binding aforementioned decision of the International Court of Justice enables to ensure greater international consolidation around the issue in order to counter the policy of Armenian ethnic cleansing conducted by Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"In this regard, the dialogue between Baku and Stepanakert within the framework of international mechanisms is extremely important in order to ensure the security and rights of Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh," the Armenian premier added.


     

Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev trilateral meeting to be held in Brussels

The tripartite meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place Saturday in Brussels. Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, news.am informs

Blinken, Aliyev discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations, transit through Lachin corridor

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev Wednesday to express continued US support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace discussions and the need for creativity, flexibility, and compromise in the negotiations, Matthew Miller, the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State noted.

Obstructing the supply of ICRC humanitarian goods by Azerbaijan is a war crime. Artsakh MFA

The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan's obstruction of the movement of vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross through the Lachin Corridor, stressing that Azerbaijan is obliged not to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian goods to the besieged Artsakh. Violation of this obligation is a serious violation of the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and is qualified as a war crime.

EU reiterates its call for Azerbaijan to ensure the unrestricted movement of people and goods via the Lachin corridor

The European Union strongly supports the activities of the ICRC as the only major humanitarian organization present in the South Caucasus, the statement made by the EU Spokesperson on ICRC activities in Southern Caucasus says.

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh

On July 12, the participants of the People's Movement for Unblocking the Corridor initiated a protest action in Stepanakert, urging the public to join.

Because of the blockade my work suffers. Artsakh Resident

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mrs. Zoya said that her work, like many others, has suffered due to the blockade.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Situation in Artsakh is critical. I demand from the ICRC to light the red alarm button of the danger of genocide. Gegham Stepanyan

The situation in Artsakh is critical.

Artsakh mother’s search for food results in death of two children

Two children in the Artsakh Republic, whose mother left them to find food in a nearby town, were found dead last Saturday in a car.

Red Cross on accusation of Azerbaijan: No unauthorized material found in any vehicle belonging to ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.

It takes a lot of effort from the displaced family to face the problems caused by the blockade

Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.

Despite the existing problems, the Stepanakert children's entertainment center continues

Due to the ongoing blockade Artsakh parents are worried how to make their children's childhood as carefree as possible, to keep them away from everyday problems, as some forms of children's entertainment, sweets, juices and fruits are not available in the Republic.

Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh remained uncultivated due to security reasons

Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has remained uncultivated due to security reasons.

Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's new app

Twitter is considering legal action against Meta over its fast-growing rival app Threads, BBC News reports.

Another Armenian serviceman injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting in Tegh village, Syunik

On July 12, at 12:10 p.m. Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions in Tegh village, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman was injured, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informed.

Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions in the occupied territories of Shushi region

The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire around 09:25, July 12 at Azerbaijan’s positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region is yet another disinformation.

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region. Artsakh MoD

On 12 July, at 9am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic, using an 82mm mortar as well, the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 11:25pm Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh, is another disinformation,

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army on Monday repeatedly violated the ceasefire by opening fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran and Martuni regions of Artsakh, is another disinformation, the Artsakh Republic MoD press service informed.

Azerbaijan opened fire on combine harvester working in Machkalashen village

Between 19:00 and 19:26 on July 7, Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region by opening fire from firearms and 60 mm mortars at a combine doing agricultural work in the fields of Machkalashen village, Artsakh.

Azerbaijan sentences abducted Armenia soldiers to 11.5 years

The authorities of Azerbaijan have sentenced abducted Armenian servicemen Harutyun Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan to 11.5 years in prison, the Azerbaijani media report.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan fired at Armenian positions

G7 to announce long-term Ukraine security plan

North Korea launches presumed ballistic missile — Japan’s coast guards

Russia does not view current stage of global affairs as new Cold War — Lavrov

