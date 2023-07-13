The tripartite meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will take place Saturday in Brussels. Pashinyan announced this at Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the Armenian government, news.am informs.

July 13, 2023, 11:30 Pashinyan-Michel-Aliyev trilateral meeting to be held in Brussels

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: "I have already confirmed my participation in that meeting. I hope to make progress in the peace treaty talks during the meeting," said Pashinyan.

He recalled that on July 12, the fourth meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani commissions on delimitation and border security and on delimitation of border between the two countries was held Wednesday on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border.