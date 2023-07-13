US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev Wednesday to express continued US support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace discussions and the need for creativity, flexibility, and compromise in the negotiations, Matthew Miller, the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State noted.

July 13, 2023, 09:45 Blinken, Aliyev discuss Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations, transit through Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JULY 13, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev today to express continued U.S. support for the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace discussions and the need for creativity, flexibility, and compromise in the negotiations. Secretary Blinken underscored the need for free transit of commercial, humanitarian, and private vehicles through the Lachin corridor. He stressed the need for both parties to keep up positive momentum in talks toward a durable and dignified peace,'' he noted.