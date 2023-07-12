The Foreign Ministry of Artsakh Republic issued a statement regarding Azerbaijan's obstruction of the movement of vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross through the Lachin Corridor, stressing that Azerbaijan is obliged not to obstruct the delivery of humanitarian goods to the besieged Artsakh. Violation of this obligation is a serious violation of the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and is qualified as a war crime.

July 12, 2023, 20:23 Obstructing the supply of ICRC humanitarian goods by Azerbaijan is a war crime. Artsakh MFA

STEPANAKERT, JULY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement of the Artsakh Republic Foreign Ministry stated:

“On 11 July, the Azerbaijani side once again blocked the movement of the ICRC vehicles through the illegally established checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor, thereby grossly violating both the norms of international humanitarian law and Azerbaijan's own obligations under the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020 and the ICJ orders of 22 February and 6 July 2023. The fact that Azerbaijan justifies this unlawful and inhumane act by alleging the transportation of "unauthorised items" such as mobile phones, cigarettes and fuel on ICRC vehicles only proves the ongoing transport, food and energy blockade of Artsakh and the acute shortage of essential goods, as well as Baku's hostile and inhumane attitude towards the people of Artsakh.



We reiterate that in accordance with the norms of international humanitarian law, Azerbaijan has an obligation not to impede the delivery of humanitarian cargo to besieged Artsakh. Violating this obligation constitutes a serious breach of the provisions of the Geneva Conventions and qualifies as a war crime.



While acknowledging the ICRC's statement of 11 July regarding this matter, it is also necessary to emphasise that Azerbaijan's actions directly violate the Trilateral Statement signed by the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia, which, among other things, provides for the establishment of the Lachin Corridor regime under the control of Russian peacekeeping forces to ensure a connection between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, as well as the security of movement for persons, vehicles and cargo in both directions through the Lachin Corridor. Moreover, the continued blockade of the Lachin Corridor by Azerbaijan constitutes a violation of the two legally binding decisions of the International Court of Justice, which ordered Azerbaijan to ensure the unimpeded movement of persons and goods in both directions through the Lachin Corridor. We emphasise that in their approaches to the issue of the Lachin Corridor, international actors should proceed from the legally binding decisions of the International Court of Justice.



By obstructing the humanitarian operations of the ICRC, including medical evacuations, Azerbaijan not only disregards its international obligations but also exacerbates the already dire humanitarian situation in Artsakh. This ban effectively deprives access to urgent medical assistance for all those who critically need it, which can lead to serious consequences and loss of life.



The disruption of ICRC humanitarian operations, combined with the total blockade in place since 15 June and Azerbaijan's consistent obstruction of humanitarian outreach to the population of Artsakh, as well as its policy of creating most unbearable conditions in Artsakh, is yet another manifestation of Azerbaijan's genocidal intentions towards the people of Artsakh.

