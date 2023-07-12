On July 12, at 12:10 p.m. Azerbaijani armed forces opened fire in the direction of the Armenian positions in Tegh village, as a result of which an Armenian serviceman was injured, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia informed.

July 12, 2023, 16:24 Another Armenian serviceman injured as a result of Azerbaijani shooting in Tegh village, Syunik

STEPANAKERT, JULY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The soldier is in moderate condition, and his injury is not life-threatening.

In the morning, the MoD had reported that Armenian serviceman Y. Kh. was wounded as a result of Azerbaijani shootings at night.