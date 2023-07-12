EU reiterates its call for Azerbaijan to ensure the unrestricted movement of people and goods via the Lachin corridor

The European Union strongly supports the activities of the ICRC as the only major humanitarian organization present in the South Caucasus, the statement made by the EU Spokesperson on ICRC activities in Southern Caucasus says.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: “The EU strongly supports the activities of the ICRC as the only major humanitarian organization present in the South Caucasus. It is providing crucial humanitarian assistance and protection to those in need, in accordance with the humanitarian principles of neutrality, independence and impartiality.

Their work along the Lachin corridor has been exclusively focused on providing the essential needs for the Armenian population in Karabakh and much needed humanitarian assistance. It is the responsibility of the Azerbaijani authorities to ensure that ICRC can continue its operations and prevent a potential humanitarian crisis.

The EU strongly supports the crucial role of the ICRC in the region, and reiterates its call for Azerbaijan to ensure the unrestricted movement of people and goods via the Lachin corridor”, the statement says.