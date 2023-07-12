Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh

On July 12, the participants of the People's Movement for Unblocking the Corridor initiated a protest action in Stepanakert, urging the public to join.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the initiator of the movement, public figure Artur Osipyan, Azerbaijan clearly states its goal to starve the people of Artsakh and force them to integrate.

"Some people from the regions also expressed their desire to join our initiative, but it is not possible in these difficult conditions. That's why we should contact the relevant authorities to provide us with fuel. Whoever is against the struggle for life is the enemy of Artsakh. If the Russians do not help us in this matter, we will take decisive measures", said A. Osipyan.

Davit Vanyan, a member of the initiating group, told us that the goal of the movement is to unblock the corridor.