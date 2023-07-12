Because of the blockade my work suffers. Artsakh Resident

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mrs. Zoya said that her work, like many others, has suffered due to the blockade.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: "The Ministry of Social Development and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh has provided oil and flour to the bakers of zhingyalov hats (a type of flatbread stuffed with finely diced herbs and green vegetables), so that we could continue our work, but what we have is already running out. But the demand for zhingyalov hats has increased.

In my opinion, the reason is the lack of food," said Mrs. Zoya.

She noted that she buys the necessary greens from the sellers from the villages. She is dissatisfied: they sell too expensive. "The most difficult of these problems are the mental feelings that are impossible to overcome. However, I hope to see a light at the end of the tunnel.