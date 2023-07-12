Artsakhpress

Because of the blockade my work suffers. Artsakh Resident

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mrs. Zoya said that her work, like many others, has suffered due to the blockade.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS:  "The Ministry of Social Development and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh has provided oil and flour to the bakers of zhingyalov hats (a type of flatbread stuffed with finely diced herbs and green vegetables), so that we could continue our work, but what we have is already running out. But the demand for zhingyalov hats has increased.

In my opinion, the reason is the lack of food," said Mrs. Zoya.

Нет описания.She noted that she buys the necessary greens from the sellers from the villages. She is dissatisfied: they sell too expensive.Нет описания."The most difficult of these problems are the mental feelings that are impossible to overcome. However, I hope to see a light at the end of the tunnel.


     

Anti-blockade protest held in Artsakh

On July 12, the participants of the People's Movement for Unblocking the Corridor initiated a protest action in Stepanakert, urging the public to join.

In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mrs. Zoya said that her work, like many others, has suffered due to the blockade.

Artsakh FM Participated in the Events Held within the Framework of the 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia

On July 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan participated in the charity concert entitled ‘Together we can do more for the sake of Artsakh’, which was organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative and held within the framework of the 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia (July 6-8), Artsakh MFA stated.

Azerbaijan proves again that the humanitarian crisis is used as a leverage to create unbearable living conditions for the people of Artsakh. Ombudsman

This morning, at the illegally installed checkpoint over the Hakari Bridge in the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani side again blocked the entry of the vehicles transporting patients and their accompanying people to Artsakh, as well as the already limited amount of medicines transported from Armenia to Artsakh by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This time Azerbaijan used the false pretext of "smuggling”.

Armenia MFA spox: Azerbaijan forbids even Red Cross movement in Lachin corridor

Since the establishment of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan, against the International Court of Justice decisions, repeatedly forbids even the movement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), including medical evacuation.

Azerbaijan completely stopped the already limited traffic through the Lachin Corridor

The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has announced the closure of the illegally installed checkpoint in the Lachin corridor and the complete cessation of the already limited traffic through the corridor.

US State Department: We hope to see continuation of Armenia-Azerbaijan dialogue in coming months

The United States continues to support the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of US Department of State, stated this during Monday’s Department press briefing.

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Artsakh mother’s search for food results in death of two children

Two children in the Artsakh Republic, whose mother left them to find food in a nearby town, were found dead last Saturday in a car.

Red Cross on accusation of Azerbaijan: No unauthorized material found in any vehicle belonging to ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.

It takes a lot of effort from the displaced family to face the problems caused by the blockade

Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.

Despite the existing problems, the Stepanakert children's entertainment center continues

Due to the ongoing blockade Artsakh parents are worried how to make their children's childhood as carefree as possible, to keep them away from everyday problems, as some forms of children's entertainment, sweets, juices and fruits are not available in the Republic.

Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh remained uncultivated due to security reasons

Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has remained uncultivated due to security reasons.

Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's new app

Twitter is considering legal action against Meta over its fast-growing rival app Threads, BBC News reports.

Intra-republic public transport movement reduced

The movement of intra-republic public transport has been reduced.

Azerbaijan violated ceasefire in Shushi region. Artsakh MoD

On 12 July, at 9am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic, using an 82mm mortar as well, the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions in Shushi region

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 11:25pm Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh, is another disinformation,

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army on Monday repeatedly violated the ceasefire by opening fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran and Martuni regions of Artsakh, is another disinformation, the Artsakh Republic MoD press service informed.

Azerbaijan opened fire on combine harvester working in Machkalashen village

Between 19:00 and 19:26 on July 7, Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region by opening fire from firearms and 60 mm mortars at a combine doing agricultural work in the fields of Machkalashen village, Artsakh.

Azerbaijan sentences abducted Armenia soldiers to 11.5 years

The authorities of Azerbaijan have sentenced abducted Armenian servicemen Harutyun Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan to 11.5 years in prison, the Azerbaijani media report.

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus sign annual trilateral military cooperation plan

The Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held on July 5 in Cyprus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

G7 to announce long-term Ukraine security plan

North Korea launches presumed ballistic missile — Japan’s coast guards

Russia does not view current stage of global affairs as new Cold War — Lavrov

Turkey backs Sweden's NATO membership bid

