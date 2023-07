The statement released by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that Artsakh Defense Army units opened fire around 09:25, July 12 at Azerbaijan’s positions located in the occupied territories of the Shushi region is yet another disinformation.

July 12, 2023, 14:18 Artsakh Defense Army did not fire at the Azerbaijani positions in the occupied territories of Shushi region

STEPANAKERT, JULY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh said in a statement.