On 12 July, at 9am, the Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Shushi region of Artsakh Republic, using an 82mm mortar as well, the Ministry of Defense of the Artsakh Republic informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: This violation of the ceasefire was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.