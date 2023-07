July 11, 2023 16:20

Azerbaijan proves again that the humanitarian crisis is used as a leverage to create unbearable living conditions for the people of Artsakh. Ombudsman

This morning, at the illegally installed checkpoint over the Hakari Bridge in the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani side again blocked the entry of the vehicles transporting patients and their accompanying people to Artsakh, as well as the already limited amount of medicines transported from Armenia to Artsakh by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This time Azerbaijan used the false pretext of "smuggling”.