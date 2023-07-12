Artsakh mother’s search for food results in death of two children

Two children in the Artsakh Republic, whose mother left them to find food in a nearby town, were found dead last Saturday in a car.
On July 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan participated in the charity concert entitled ‘Together we can do more for the sake of Artsakh’, which was organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative and held within the framework of the 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia (July 6-8), Artsakh MFA stated.
This morning, at the illegally installed checkpoint over the Hakari Bridge in the Lachin corridor, the Azerbaijani side again blocked the entry of the vehicles transporting patients and their accompanying people to Artsakh, as well as the already limited amount of medicines transported from Armenia to Artsakh by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC). This time Azerbaijan used the false pretext of "smuggling”.
Since the establishment of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan, against the International Court of Justice decisions, repeatedly forbids even the movement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), including medical evacuation.
The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has announced the closure of the illegally installed checkpoint in the Lachin corridor and the complete cessation of the already limited traffic through the corridor.
The United States continues to support the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of US Department of State, stated this during Monday’s Department press briefing.
The people of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), facing the threat of genocide, appeal to all countries and peoples of the world, as well as to international organisations designed to ensureproper implementation of international law.
A genuine Baku-Stepanakert dialogue should start with the aim of providing alternatives to violence, build much-needed confidence and ensure dignity. Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia wrote about this on his Twitter page.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.
Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.
Due to the ongoing blockade Artsakh parents are worried how to make their children's childhood as carefree as possible, to keep them away from everyday problems, as some forms of children's entertainment, sweets, juices and fruits are not available in the Republic.
Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has remained uncultivated due to security reasons.
Twitter is considering legal action against Meta over its fast-growing rival app Threads, BBC News reports.
The movement of intra-republic public transport has been reduced.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the Artsakh Republic Defense Army units opened fire, at around 11:25pm Tuesday, in the direction of Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Shushi region of Artsakh, is another disinformation,
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army on Monday repeatedly violated the ceasefire by opening fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran and Martuni regions of Artsakh, is another disinformation, the Artsakh Republic MoD press service informed.
Between 19:00 and 19:26 on July 7, Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region by opening fire from firearms and 60 mm mortars at a combine doing agricultural work in the fields of Machkalashen village, Artsakh.
The authorities of Azerbaijan have sentenced abducted Armenian servicemen Harutyun Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan to 11.5 years in prison, the Azerbaijani media report.
The Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held on July 5 in Cyprus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that at 10:40am-11:40am Monday the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran Region of Artsakh does not correspond to reality.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
