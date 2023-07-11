On July 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh Sergey Ghazaryan participated in the charity concert entitled ‘Together we can do more for the sake of Artsakh’, which was organized by the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and Artsakh Humanitarian Support Initiative and held within the framework of the 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia (July 6-8), Artsakh MFA stated.

July 11, 2023, 16:24 Artsakh FM Participated in the Events Held within the Framework of the 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The revenue from the sold tickets will be transferred to the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia for covering the costs of treatment of the Artsakh children having serious health problems.

Sergey Ghazaryan expressed his gratitude to the co-authors of the initiative, Honorary President of the 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia Ara Babloyan and the artistic Director of the orchestra, chief conductor Sergey Smbatyan for standing by Artsakh in this difficult and heavy period and implementing charitable programs.



On July 5, at the official opening of the Congress, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh presented state awards to a group of doctors for their support to the healthcare system of Artsakh during the 44-day war and in the post-war period.



On July 6, the Foreign Minister of Artsakh received the participants of the Congress at the Permanent Representation of the Republic of Artsakh to the Republic of Armenia. The humanitarian crisis caused by the total blockade of Artsakh and the severe situation created in its healthcare system were discussed during the meeting and the steps towards alleviating the situation were outlined.