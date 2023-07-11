Ukraine's immediate NATO membership would lead to war with Russia, Biden believes

US President Joe Biden has stated that Ukraine's admission to NATO before the end of the current conflict poses the risk of a direct conflict with Russia, СNN reported.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to Biden, the alliance agrees on whether it is worth including Ukraine in NATO now, during the ongoing conflict.

He noted that if such a thing were done, then the alliance is committed to the defense of every centimeter of the NATO territory, which is a commitment, no matter what.

"If the war is going on, then we’re all in war. We’re at war with Russia, if that were the case," the US president emphasized.

Before that, the White House had announced that US President Joe Biden insists that additional reforms be implemented in Ukraine before joining NATO.