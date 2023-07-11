Red Cross on accusation of Azerbaijan: No unauthorized material found in any vehicle belonging to ICRC

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is aware of concerns raised about the transport of unauthorized goods across the Lachin Corridor and does not support any such activity. This is noted in an ICRC statement.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: “No unauthoed material has been found in any vehicle belonging to ICRC. All cargo is subject to customs checks by the Republic of Azerbaijan,” the statement added.

"However, we regret that without our knowledge four hired drivers tried to transport some commercial goods in their own vehicles which were temporarily displaying the ICRC emblem. These individuals were not ICRC staff members and their service contracts were immediately terminated by the ICRC,” the statement noted.

"Our work along the Lachin corridor is always strictly humanitarian. This essential work, which has allowed more than 600 patients to be evacuated for medical care and for medical supplies, food, baby formula and other essentials to reach health care facilities and families, must be allowed to continue. This work is always done with the agreement of the sides and makes a difference to the lives of thousands of people," the ICRC statement concluded.