Since the establishment of an illegal checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, Azerbaijan, against the International Court of Justice decisions, repeatedly forbids even the movement of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), including medical evacuation.

July 11, 2023, 15:30 Armenia MFA spox: Azerbaijan forbids even Red Cross movement in Lachin corridor

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, Ani Badalyan, noted about this on Twitter.