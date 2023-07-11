It takes a lot of effort to face the problems caused by the blockade. Displaced from Avetaranots

Aelita Danielyan, displaced from the occupied Avetaranots community of Artsakh’s Askeran region, has settled at her son's family after the war and now lives in Hovsepavan.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: In an interview with "Artsakhpress", Mrs. Aelita, presenting the difficulties due to the ongoing blockade, said that the main source of the family's income is provided by his son's work in the water supply system.

"We also cultivate the small plot of land and the garden allocated to us. We planted vegetable crops, from which we sell a part of the harvest. We have received seeds of the necessary crops, including potato, from the Rural and Agricultural Support Fund of the Artsakh Republic,"she added, noting that the house rent and utility bills are provided by the state support program, which significantly eases their worries.

As a result of the complete blockade of Artsakh and the shortage of transportation fuel, the buses carrying passengers to Stepanakert are overloaded and it is impossible to find a place for selling the goods. Now I somehow manage to get to Stepanakert and stay at a relative's house for a few days, sell what I have and return," Mrs. Danielyan summarized.