The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, claiming that the units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army on Monday repeatedly violated the ceasefire by opening fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran and Martuni regions of Artsakh, is another disinformation, the Artsakh Republic MoD press service informed.

July 11, 2023, 10:38 Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Azerbaijan MoD claim that engineering work by Artsakh has been stopped as a result of Azerbaijani actions is also false.

The false statements of the Azerbaijan MoD aim to justify the recurring Azerbaijani shooting at Artsakh citizens and agricultural equipment in order to disrupt agricultural work.

Between 9:30am and 10:45am Monday, Azerbaijani army units opened fire with small arms at a combine harvester doing agricultural work in the fields of Sarushen village.