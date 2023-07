The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has announced the closure of the illegally installed checkpoint in the Lachin corridor and the complete cessation of the already limited traffic through the corridor.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The State Border Service of Azerbaijan has released a message that the reason for stopping the traffic is that cases of transporting contraband goods by cars of the International Committee of the Red Cross were discovered.

It is noted that traffic through the checkpoint will be temporarily suspended until the completion of the necessary investigative operations.