The United States continues to support the talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Matthew Miller, Spokesperson of US Department of State, stated this during Monday’s Department press briefing.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We continue to believe an agreement [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] is possible and we look forward to further talks in the coming months,” Miller added.