Ukraine may lose more territory if its counteroffensive fails, celebrity businessman Elon Musk said on Twitter.

July 10, 2023, 15:17 Ukraine to lose more territory if counteroffensive fails, says Musk

STEPANAKERT, JULY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Should a Ukrainian offensive fail with heavy casualties, a Russian counterattack would capture a lot more territory. This is why there has been no major offensive," the tweet reads.

According to Musk, Russia "would win a war of attrition" because its troops outnumber Ukrainian forces.