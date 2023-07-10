Despite the existing problems, Stepanakert children's entertainment center continues

Due to the ongoing blockade Artsakh parents are worried how to make their children's childhood as carefree as possible, to keep them away from everyday problems, as some forms of children's entertainment, sweets, juices and fruits are not available in the Republic.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Stepanakert's children's entertainment center operating in the Nelson Stepanyan Park continues to operate despite the existing problems.