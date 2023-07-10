Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh community of Artsakh’s Martakert region has remained uncultivated due to security reasons.

July 10, 2023, 11:29 Most of the arable lands in Varnkatagh remained uncultivated due to security reasons

STEPANAKERT, JULY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Hrant Bakhshiyan, told "Artsakhpress", detailing that due to the mentioned reasons, this year they have cultivated only a small part of their arable land.

“We have a resident who has several dozen hectares of arable land, which is under the target of the enemy’s combat positions," said the head of the community.

"We received seeds of potatoes and a number of crops from the Village and Agriculture Foundation of the Republic of Artsakh and the Red Cross," H. Bakhshiyan said, adding that the harvesting of vegetable crops - potatoes, beans and cucumbers - has already started.

The community leader noted: “Fruit gardens have been damaged this year due to hail. Nevertheless, we have managed to get some mulberry harvest, from which we plan to make doshab and vodka.

According to Hrant Bakhshiyan, the results of the started haying inspire hope that there will be no shortage of fodder in the winter.