Genuine Baku-Stepanakert dialogue should start- Toivo Klaar

A genuine Baku-Stepanakert dialogue should start with the aim of providing alternatives to violence, build much-needed confidence and ensure dignity. Toivo Klaar, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia wrote about this on his Twitter page.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “A day that began with promise again ended in disappointment and frustration. As reiterated many times by the EU, it is crucial that the flow of energy supplies be restored without restrictions, as well as the movement of people and goods via the Lachin corridor”, Klaar wrote expressing his feelings due to the suspension of natural gas supply to Nagorno-Karabakh by Azerbaijan.