Cluster munitions given to Ukraine as it’s running out of ordinary ammunition — Biden

The US has moved to give Ukraine cluster munitions as Kiev and Washington are running out of ordinary ammunition, US President Joe Biden said in an excerpt of an interview with CNN that was published on Friday.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it," Biden said. "And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to - not permanently - but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians," he said.

Biden said it was a "difficult decision."

The US president added that cluster munitions are needed to bolster the chances of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"The main thing is they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now - keep them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas - or they don’t. And I think they needed them," he said.


     

Politics

ICJ reaffirms February 22 ruling ordering Azerbaijan to ensure unimpeded movement in Lachin Corridor

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued a judgement on Armenia’s application concerning the Azerbaijani checkpoint on Lachin Corridor, the Office of the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Matters said in a statement.

The UN court reaffirmed February 22 Order on the Lachine Corridor

The International Court of Justice of the United Nations today reaffirmed the interim measure applied by its order of February 22, 2023,finding that there’s no need for modification of it.

Armenia Security Council chief meets with US National Security Advisor

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Such aggressive actions of Azerbaijan aimed at preventing the creation of conditions conducive to constructive dialogue between the parties. MFA

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement about the activation of belligerent and aggressive rhetoric by Azerbaijan, considering it unacceptable that the international community and, in particular, the Russian Federation, whose peacekeeping troops are stationed in Artsakh and under whose security guarantees tens of thousands of Artsakh citizens returned to their homeland after the 2020 war, leave the threats of Azerbaijan without proper attention and response.

Zakharova: Russian co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group will visit Armenia

Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, will visit Armenia in the near future. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, stated about this at Thursday's ministry press briefing, news.am informs.

US ambassador to Armenia: United States does not presuppose outcome of negotiations on future of Karabakh

The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace. US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien told this to Armenpress in a written statement when asked to clarify the US position since there have been many interpretations of her comments made during an interview with Public Television, news.am informs.

Russia calls on Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin Corridor

Russia has expressed extreme concern over the frequent ceasefire violations in Nagorno Karabakh and the continuing blockade of Lachin Corridor.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's new app

Twitter is considering legal action against Meta over its fast-growing rival app Threads, BBC News reports.

Intra-republic public transport movement reduced

The movement of intra-republic public transport has been reduced.

17 medical patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

Seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reports the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

The created conditions are indescribably grave for a country. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh has been depending entirely on its own resources since June 15, when Azerbaijan blocked all humanitarian goods shipments.

15 medical patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reports the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Criminal case initiated in Artsakh's Investigation Committee in connection with the shooting by the Azerbaijanis at the spouses working on the land near the house.

On June 8, 2023 at around 17:00, from the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Sargsashen administrative area, unknown persons, motivated by national hatred, opened fire- from firearms at the residents of the Sarushen village of the region of Askeran Lernik Paveli Gasparyan and Narine Slavi Gasparyan, a husband and wife working near the house. But the latters managed to hide.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces regularly open fire at residential houses: Chankatagh Resident

After the 44-day war, the private house of the Gharibyan family in Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh has come under direct enemy fire.

Military

Azerbaijan opened fire on combine harvester working in Machkalashen village

Between 19:00 and 19:26 on July 7, Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region by opening fire from firearms and 60 mm mortars at a combine doing agricultural work in the fields of Machkalashen village, Artsakh.

Azerbaijan sentences abducted Armenia soldiers to 11.5 years

The authorities of Azerbaijan have sentenced abducted Armenian servicemen Harutyun Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan to 11.5 years in prison, the Azerbaijani media report.

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus sign annual trilateral military cooperation plan

The Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held on July 5 in Cyprus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that at 10:40am-11:40am Monday the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran Region of Artsakh does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.

Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.Defense Ministry

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

NATO Summit in Vilnius to make three steps towards Ukraine — Stoltenberg
Cluster munitions given to Ukraine as it’s running out of ordinary ammunition — Biden
Azerbaijan opened fire on combine harvester working in Machkalashen village
Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's new app
Intra-republic public transport movement reduced
Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

NATO Summit in Vilnius to make three steps towards Ukraine — Stoltenberg

Cluster munitions given to Ukraine as it’s running out of ordinary ammunition — Biden

China bans some food imports from Japan due to safety reasons

Bulgaria signs declaration of support for Ukraine's NATO membership

