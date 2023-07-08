Cluster munitions given to Ukraine as it’s running out of ordinary ammunition — Biden

The US has moved to give Ukraine cluster munitions as Kiev and Washington are running out of ordinary ammunition, US President Joe Biden said in an excerpt of an interview with CNN that was published on Friday.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 8, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This is a war relating to munitions. And they’re running out of that ammunition, and we’re low on it," Biden said. "And so, what I finally did, I took the recommendation of the Defense Department to - not permanently - but to allow for this transition period, while we get more 155 weapons, these shells, for the Ukrainians," he said.

Biden said it was a "difficult decision."

The US president added that cluster munitions are needed to bolster the chances of the Ukrainian counteroffensive.

"The main thing is they either have the weapons to stop the Russians now - keep them from stopping the Ukrainian offensive through these areas - or they don’t. And I think they needed them," he said.