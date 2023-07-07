Azerbaijan opened fire on combine harvester working in Machkalashen village

Between 19:00 and 19:26 on July 7, Azerbaijani armed forces violated the ceasefire in the Martuni region by opening fire from firearms and 60 mm mortars at a combine doing agricultural work in the fields of Machkalashen village, Artsakh.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Artsakh reported that there were no casualties on the Armenian side.

The ceasefire violation case was reported to the command of the Russian peacekeeping troops.