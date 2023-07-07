Twitter threatens legal action over Meta's new app

Twitter is considering legal action against Meta over its fast-growing rival app Threads, BBC News reports.
The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has issued a judgement on Armenia’s application concerning the Azerbaijani checkpoint on Lachin Corridor, the Office of the Representative of Armenia for International Legal Matters said in a statement.
The International Court of Justice of the United Nations today reaffirmed the interim measure applied by its order of February 22, 2023,finding that there’s no need for modification of it.
Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement about the activation of belligerent and aggressive rhetoric by Azerbaijan, considering it unacceptable that the international community and, in particular, the Russian Federation, whose peacekeeping troops are stationed in Artsakh and under whose security guarantees tens of thousands of Artsakh citizens returned to their homeland after the 2020 war, leave the threats of Azerbaijan without proper attention and response.
Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, will visit Armenia in the near future. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, stated about this at Thursday's ministry press briefing, news.am informs.
The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace. US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien told this to Armenpress in a written statement when asked to clarify the US position since there have been many interpretations of her comments made during an interview with Public Television, news.am informs.
Russia has expressed extreme concern over the frequent ceasefire violations in Nagorno Karabakh and the continuing blockade of Lachin Corridor.
The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.
Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.
Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.
On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.
The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.
During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.
Seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reports the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
Artsakh has been depending entirely on its own resources since June 15, when Azerbaijan blocked all humanitarian goods shipments.
Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reports the Artsakh Ministry of Health.
On June 8, 2023 at around 17:00, from the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Sargsashen administrative area, unknown persons, motivated by national hatred, opened fire- from firearms at the residents of the Sarushen village of the region of Askeran Lernik Paveli Gasparyan and Narine Slavi Gasparyan, a husband and wife working near the house. But the latters managed to hide.
After the 44-day war, the private house of the Gharibyan family in Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh has come under direct enemy fire.
The 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia, which was planned to take place in Artsakh Republic, will be held in Yerevan on July 6-8 because of the blockade,
The authorities of Azerbaijan have sentenced abducted Armenian servicemen Harutyun Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan to 11.5 years in prison, the Azerbaijani media report.
The Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held on July 5 in Cyprus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.
Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that at 10:40am-11:40am Monday the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran Region of Artsakh does not correspond to reality.
The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.
The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.
Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.
Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.
