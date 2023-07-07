The movement of intra-republic public transport has been reduced.

July 7, 2023, 16:38 Intra-republic public transport movement reduced

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Harut Aleksanyan, Head of the Motor Transport Department of the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures of the Republic of Artsakh told ''Artsakhpress''.

"Taking into account the acute shortage of fuel caused by the complete blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, it was decided to reduce the movement of public transport within the Republic. From now on, the routes will operate in a special mode," said H. Aleksanyan.