The UN court reaffirmed February 22 Order on the Lachin Corridor

The International Court of Justice of the United Nations today reaffirmed the interim measure applied by its order of February 22, 2023,finding that there’s no need for modification of it.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yeghishe Kirakosyan, Armenia's Representative on International Legal Matters,wrote in his Twitter microblog.

“Azerbaijan shall take all measures at its disposal to ensure unimpeded movement of persons, vehicles and cargo along the Lachin Corridor in both directions,'' quoted Yeghishe Kirakosyan.