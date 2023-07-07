Seventeen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Friday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reports the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

July 7, 2023, 13:51 17 medical patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: 15 other patients, together with their attendants, who were previously evacuated and have completed treatment, will be taken back to Artsakh by the ICRC later on July 7.

44 children are hospitalized in the Arevik clinic in Artsakh. Five of them are in neonatal and intensive care.

87 patients are hospitalized in the Artsakhi capital Stepanakert’s Republican Medical Center. 5 of them are in intensive care, 4 of whom are critically-ill.