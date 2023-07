The authorities of Azerbaijan have sentenced abducted Armenian servicemen Harutyun Hovakimyan and Karen Ghazaryan to 11.5 years in prison, the Azerbaijani media report.

July 7, 2023, 12:20 Azerbaijan sentences abducted Armenia soldiers to 11.5 years

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: The two servicemen were ambushed and kidnapped by Azerbaijani forces after delivering water and food to an Armenian army unit on the border.