After a meeting between President Vladimir Zelensky and Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov in Sofia, a joint declaration on Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration was signed.

July 7, 2023, 12:09 Bulgaria signs declaration of support for Ukraine's NATO membership

STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Bulgaria has become the 22nd country with which Ukraine has formalized its support for membership in the Alliance, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Igor Zhovkva wrote on Facebook, news.am informs.

"The Bulgarian side welcomes Ukraine's significant achievements on the path of Euro-Atlantic integration, in particular in achieving interoperability with NATO, confirms its intention to increase joint efforts to support Ukraine's integration into the Alliance and the implementation of NATO standards, and fully supports the Ukraine-NATO Council," the document reads.

According to the declaration, Bulgaria pledges political support for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

"Together with international organizations, allies and partners, Bulgaria confirms its readiness to participate in the post-war reconstruction and rehabilitation of Ukraine," the document states.