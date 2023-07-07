Armenia Security Council chief meets with US National Security Advisor

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.
STEPANAKERT, JULY 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: “We discussed the regional and broader extra-regional security situation and challenges. I presented the approaches of the Armenian side around a number of important directions. We spoke about issues of bilateral interest, in particular we emphasized the development of bilateral cooperation within the framework of energy, economy and democracy,” Grigoryan said in a statement on social media.