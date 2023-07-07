Armenia Security Council chief meets with US National Security Advisor

July 6, 2023 15:45

US ambassador to Armenia: United States does not presuppose outcome of negotiations on future of Karabakh

The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace. US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien told this to Armenpress in a written statement when asked to clarify the US position since there have been many interpretations of her comments made during an interview with Public Television, news.am informs.