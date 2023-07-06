Such aggressive actions of Azerbaijan aimed at preventing the creation of conditions conducive to constructive dialogue between the parties. MFA

Artsakhpress

Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Artsakh issued a statement about the activation of belligerent and aggressive rhetoric by Azerbaijan, considering it unacceptable that the international community and, in particular, the Russian Federation, whose peacekeeping troops are stationed in Artsakh and under whose security guarantees tens of thousands of Artsakh citizens returned to their homeland after the 2020 war, leave the threats of Azerbaijan without proper attention and response.

STEPANAKERT,  JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The statement reads as follows,
“Recently, Azerbaijani state institutions and government-controlled media have launched a massive disinformation campaign aimed at misleading the international community and creating a pretext for new aggression against the Republic of Artsakh and its people. In particular, by creating and promoting false narratives against the Artsakh Defence Army, the Azerbaijani authorities, in fact, deny the inalienable right of the people of Artsakh to self-defence and seek to deprive them of any means and opportunities to ensure their own safety and security in the face of the constant threats and military provocations of Baku against the civilian population of Artsakh. 
Despite the fact that the Russian peacekeeping forces have never reported a cease-fire violation from the side of Artsakh, official Baku continues to falsely accuse the Artsakh Defence Army of shelling their military positions and, at the same time, intensifies aggressive and warmongering rhetoric, thereby creating information and propaganda grounds for new aggression against the Republic of Artsakh. This is also evidenced by the fact that the Azerbaijani authorities continue to consistently reject proposals to send an international fact-finding mission to Artsakh, including the Lachin Corridor, which would be able to assess the situation and present to the international community an objective picture of the developments on the ground. 
Such undisguised military-political blackmail against Artsakh, including continued violations of the cease-fire, the incitement and promotion of racial hatred and discrimination, destruction of the Armenian cultural heritage, the total transport and energy blockade and the illegal establishment of an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor are unacceptable and constitute flagrant violations of Azerbaijan's obligations under the Trilateral Statement of 9 November 2020, as well as the ICJ order of 22 February 2023. 
It is obvious that such aggressive and destabilising actions of Azerbaijan are aimed, inter alia, at preventing the creation of conditions conducive to constructive dialogue between the parties based on the principles of equality and good faith and the resumption of the peace process to resolve the conflict.
Being encouraged by the complete impunity and permissiveness, the Azerbaijani authorities do not take into account any appeals or statements from the international community on the inadmissibility of such destructive actions and the need to resolve disputes through constructive dialogue. In this regard, we consider it unacceptable that the international community and, in particular, the Russian Federation, whose peacekeeping forces are stationed in Artsakh and under whose security guarantees tens of thousands of Artsakh citizens returned to their homeland after the 2020 war, leave Azerbaijan’s threats without due attention and response. 
In this context, we reiterate that all responsible members of the international community and, in particular, the actors involved in the peace process, should not ignore or even encourage with certain statements Azerbaijan's violation of its international obligations, including the policy of ethnic cleansing against the people of Artsakh, which may escalate into an even larger crime against humanity. We believe that only a proper and unequivocal political assessment of Azerbaijan's actions, as well as specific and effective measures by the international community aimed at putting an end to these internationally wrongful acts, can create conditions for ensuring the rights and security of the people of Artsakh and establishing lasting peace and stability in the region”.

     

Politics

Armenia Security Council chief meets with US National Security Advisor

Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, Armen Grigoryan, met with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Zakharova: Russian co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group will visit Armenia

Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, will visit Armenia in the near future. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, stated about this at Thursday's ministry press briefing, news.am informs.

US ambassador to Armenia: United States does not presuppose outcome of negotiations on future of Karabakh

The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace. US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien told this to Armenpress in a written statement when asked to clarify the US position since there have been many interpretations of her comments made during an interview with Public Television, news.am informs.

Russia calls on Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin Corridor

Russia has expressed extreme concern over the frequent ceasefire violations in Nagorno Karabakh and the continuing blockade of Lachin Corridor.

Pashinyan again denies Azerbaijani false accusations on Armenia maintaining military presence in Nagorno Karabakh

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan warned on Thursday that the humanitarian crisis in Nagorno Karabakh resulting from the illegal blockade of Lachin Corridor is getting worse day by day.

Gegham Stepanyan calls on Armenia officials to stop making statements going against Artsakh interests

It would be desirable for the representatives of Armenia’s authorities to refrain from statements that interfere with our common cause and the interests of Artsakh and question the right to self-determination.

Economy

Government of Armenia to provide additional 2,9 billion AMD to Artsakh to help mitigate social tension

The Armenian government will provide an additional 2,9 billion drams to Artsakh Republic in the form of an “interstate loan” to help mitigate the social tension.

Armenian exports, re-exports to Russia grow 187%

Exports from Armenia to Russia grew 187% in 2022, with most of the figure comprising re-exports, Finance Minister of Armenia Vahe Hovhannisyan said Monday.

World Bank forecasts 4.4% economic growth for Armenia in 2023

Global growth has slowed sharply and the risk of financial stress in emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) is intensifying amid elevated global interest rates, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report.

Artsakh State Minister held consultation on energy and security issues

On June 5, Artsakh State Minister Gurgen Nersisyan held consultation on energy and security issues.

Due to the ongoing blockade, the decline in the GDP growth comprises more than 32%

The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Artsakh Republic in January-March 2023, as compared to the previous year comprised 67.9%. The decline in the economy in real terms was 32.1%.

Almost 54 times less vehicle movement recorded during the blockade

During 150 days of blockade almost 54 times less vehicle movement was recorded than should have been in case of no blockade.

Society

The created conditions are indescribably grave for a country. Artsakh State Minister

Artsakh has been depending entirely on its own resources since June 15, when Azerbaijan blocked all humanitarian goods shipments.

15 medical patients from Stepanakert transferred to Yerevan through Red Cross mediation

Fifteen patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh Republic were transported Wednesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), reports the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

Criminal case initiated in Artsakh's Investigation Committee in connection with the shooting by the Azerbaijanis at the spouses working on the land near the house.

On June 8, 2023 at around 17:00, from the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the Sargsashen administrative area, unknown persons, motivated by national hatred, opened fire- from firearms at the residents of the Sarushen village of the region of Askeran Lernik Paveli Gasparyan and Narine Slavi Gasparyan, a husband and wife working near the house. But the latters managed to hide.

Azerbaijani Armed Forces regularly open fire at residential houses: Chankatagh Resident

After the 44-day war, the private house of the Gharibyan family in Chankatagh village of Martakert region of the Republic of Artsakh has come under direct enemy fire.

International Medical Congress will not take place in Artsakh due to the ongoing blockade

The 6th International Medical Congress of Armenia, which was planned to take place in Artsakh Republic, will be held in Yerevan on July 6-8 because of the blockade,

The subject "History of Artsakh" to be taught in schools from the new academic year

The subject "History of Artsakh" will be taught in public schools of the Republic of Artsakh from the new academic year.

Hoping to find the lost...A story of a family

After the 44-day Artsakh war, the Vardanyan family, a forcibly displaced family from Nor Maragha community of Artsakh’s Martakert region, has settled in Chankatagh village of the same region.

Military

Armenia, Greece, Cyprus sign annual trilateral military cooperation plan

The Armenia-Greece-Cyprus trilateral defense consultations were held on July 5 in Cyprus, the Armenian Ministry of Defense said in a statement.

Artsakh MoD: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire

Between 6:55pm Tuesday and 12:10am Wednesday, the armed forces of Azerbaijan violated the ceasefire, in the direction of Shushi and Martakert regions of Artsakh, using small arms.

Artsakh army did not fire at Azerbaijani positions

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan claiming that at 10:40am-11:40am Monday the units of the Artsakh Defense Army opened fire at the Azerbaijani positions located in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of the Askeran Region of Artsakh does not correspond to reality.

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry spreads yet another misinformation.Armenian Defense Ministry

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan as if on June 28 from 10:35 p.m. to 11:15 p.m. the units of the Armenian Armed Forces opened fire against the Azerbaijani combat positions located in the eastern and southwestern parts of the border is disinformation.

Defense Army units did not open fire in the direction of Azerbaijani positions.Defense Ministry

The statement spread by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense alleging that Artsakh Republic Defense Army opened gunfire in between 23:55, June 28 – 00:50, June 29 at Azerbaijani military positions deployed in occupied territories of the Shushi region of the Republic of Artsakh is yet another disinformation.

Fathers of many children, a displaced and student who dreams of becoming a programmer: who were the fallen soldiers?

Yervand, who died on June 28 as a result of another provocation by Azerbaijan in the directions of Martakert and Martuni, was born in Stepanakert. His family was displaced from the Kashatagh region as a result of the 44-day Artsakh war and settled again in Stepanakert.

Defense Ministry releases the names of the fallen troops

The Ministry of Defense of Artsakh Republic has released the names of the fallen troops.

Bulgaria signs declaration of support for Ukraine's NATO membership
Armenia Security Council chief meets with US National Security Advisor
Such aggressive actions of Azerbaijan aimed at preventing the creation of conditions conducive to constructive dialogue between the parties. MFA
Zakharova: Russian co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group will visit Armenia
US ambassador to Armenia: United States does not presuppose outcome of negotiations on future of Karabakh
Analytical

Pashinyan's surrender of Artsakh to Azerbaijan is null and void

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has hinted repeatedly since the 2020 Artsakh War that Artsakh is a part of Azerbaijan. This has been his position for years. As a journalist, long before coming to power, he thought that Artsakh is a burden on Armenia.

Another Turkish attempt to attack Biden for recognizing the Armenian Genocide

Founder of Azerbaijan Republic of 1918 collaborated with Nazi Germany

Interview

Iran to compete with Israel for influence in Azerbaijan, says expert

Azerbaijan doesn’t generally seek to fully cut off its relations with Iran but is rather aiming to push Iran to launch the Rasht-Astara section of the North-South corridor and build the 162km long railway, according to expert on Iran Harut Artin Arakelyan.

Without broad public support, it is not only impossible to assume the burden of responsibility, but also pointless. Samvel Babayan

Azerbaijan tried and is trying to compensate for the lack of any legal argument for its claims to Nagorno-Karabakh with aggression. Masis Mayilian

Photos

"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
"The Little Creator".Cultural and Entertainment Event Held in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
International Day of Children celebrated in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
The Artsakh Championship of Japanese Shotokan Karate-do martial arts held in Stepanakert
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Artsakh celebrates Last Bell
Videos

Culture

''Artsakh Little Singers'' Ensemble held reporting concert

An event dedicated to the 105th anniversary of the formation of the First Republic of Armenia held in Stepanakert

Azerbaijanis razed to the ground the Memorial of Glory perpetuating the memory of those fallen in the Great Patriotic War

The exhibition of the new collection of Shushi State Museum of Fine Arts opened in Stepanakert

Sport

Shant Sargsyan and Elina Danielian to compete at European Pairs Blitz Chess Championship

Armenia beat Wales 4-2 in Euro 2024 qualifier in Cardiff

Olivier Giroud to donate the proceeds from the auction to Artsakh

Sports event held in Stepanakert on the eve of International Children's Day

Diaspora

Bordeaux inaugurates Armenian cross-stone

Los Angeles intersection is named 'Republic of Artsakh Square'

Turkish-Armenians to become more ‘voiceless’,warns outgoing MP Paylan as Erdogan’s ‘nationalistic’ bloc secures majority

Park in Israel’s Petah Tikva named after Charles Aznavour

International

Bulgaria signs declaration of support for Ukraine's NATO membership

Macron mulls social media shutdowns to contain civil disorder

Putin considers Russia’s economic indicators encouraging

Josep Borrell’s trip to China cancelled by Beijing - Reuters

