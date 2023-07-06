Igor Khovaev, the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group and the Russian foreign ministry special representative, will visit Armenia in the near future. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, stated about this at Thursday's ministry press briefing, news.am informs.

July 6, 2023, 18:02 Zakharova: Russian co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group will visit Armenia

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: She added that this visit should be viewed in the context of measures aimed at rapprochement of the approaches of Armenia and Azerbaijan within the framework of normalizing their relations.

Tripartite meetings are also possible, Zakharova said.

At the same time, she welcomed the progress of the Armenian-Azerbaijani process in the peace talks in Washington, where the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan held several rounds of talks at the end of June.

Russia maintains ties with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides in order to de-escalate the situation in the region. Those contacts, according to Zakharova, continue both on the political level and along the lines of the peacekeeping troops in Nagorno-Karabakh.

"And, of course, a lot depends on the parties themselves, on their political will, and willingness to compromise to each other. We are making all the necessary efforts on our part," the Russian MFA spox assured.