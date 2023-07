The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace. US Ambassador to Armenia Kristina Kvien told this to Armenpress in a written statement when asked to clarify the US position since there have been many interpretations of her comments made during an interview with Public Television, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Direct dialogue is the key to resolving issues and reaching a durable and dignified peace. The United States does not presuppose the outcome of negotiations on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh. The United States supports an agreement that is durable, sustainable, and lays the foundations for peace,” Kvien stated.

“The question of the rights and security of the population of Nagorno-Karabakh is central to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Ultimately ensuring that this population can feel secure in their homes and have their rights protected is the only way to guarantee a lasting settlement to a conflict that has lasted too long and cost too many lives,” added the US ambassador to Armenia.