Russia has expressed extreme concern over the frequent ceasefire violations in Nagorno Karabakh and the continuing blockade of Lachin Corridor.

July 6, 2023, 15:30 Russia calls on Azerbaijan to unblock Lachin Corridor

STEPANAKERT, JULY 6, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “According to the existing information, the humanitarian situation in the region is deteriorating. Regrettably we have to note that due to the suspension of supplies the population of Karabakh could be left without food, other essential products and reserves of medication,” Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said at a press briefing. She said that this contradicts the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.

She also called on Azerbaijan to unblock the Lachin Corridor.

“We call on Baku and Yerevan to resolve all issues exclusively through political-diplomatic means, we call on the Azerbaijani side to unblock the Lachin Corridor and ensure unimpeded passage of persons, vehicles and goods for civilian purposes,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova said the actions of the Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno Karabakh would depend on the development of the situation on the ground and the trilateral agreements.

She said that Moscow maintains contact with the sides to de-escalate the tension in the region.

“These contacts continue on the political level, as well as in terms of the Russian peacekeeping contingent. And of course, a lot depends on the parties themselves, their political will and readiness to meet each other halfway. We are making all necessary efforts from our side,” Zakharova said.

Zakharova added that the Russian Foreign Minister’s Special Envoy for supporting normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan, Igor Khovaev, could pay a visit to the region soon.